Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday in New York City after a dispute over a parking spot allegedly became physical, a New York Police Department spokeswoman confirmed to HuffPost.

Baldwin, 60, allegedly struck an unidentified 49-year-old man, sending him to the hospital, in the city’s West Village neighborhood. The man supposedly pulled in to a parking spot Baldwin had been waiting for, according to a local NBC affiliate.

Charges against the actor will likely include third-degree assault and harassment, police said.

Baldwin has enjoyed renewed popularity for his blustering impersonations of President Donald Trump on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” The president has famously lashed out at the actor over his depictions.

Asked for comment on Baldwin’s arrest, Trump told reporters, “I wish him luck.”

Baldwin’s history of antagonistic behavior is well-documented.

The actor was taken into police custody in 2014 for riding his bike the wrong way down Fifth Avenue and arguing with officers, who charged him with disorderly conduct.

Baldwin also received backlash in 2013 for lobbing a gay slur against a photographer attempting to capture his wife and infant son on camera. MSNBC, where he hosted a talk show at the time, subsequently chose to cancel the show. Two years earlier the actor had been booted from a plane in Los Angeles for refusing to stop using his phone.

In 1996, Baldwin went all the way to trial over a misdemeanor battery charge, and was acquitted by a California jury that decided he was defending himself when he struck a man attempting to photograph his family.