Alec Baldwin To Play Batman's Dad Like '1980s Donald Trump' In 'Joker': Report

Alec Baldwin has reportedly been cast as the father of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Todd Phillips’ “Joker” origin movie ― with an intriguing twist.

The script characterizes Thomas Wayne “as a cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mold of a 1980s Donald Trump,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote Monday, citing unnamed sources.

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baldwin, 60, has made a second career out of impersonating Trump on “Saturday Night Live.” He won an Emmy last year for his presidential impression and is nominated again this year for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.