Alec Baldwin's Family Santa Photo Is One Fabulous Fail

Alec Baldwin’s family had a ho-ho-hopelessly tough time posing with Santa Claus.

The actor’s wife Hilaria posted the funny portrait on Wednesday, showing that not even the famous can have a perfect Christmastime.

There’s a lot going on in this shot, and most of it probably wasn’t expected. But during the holidays, chaos happens, right?

Hilaria did note daddy Baldwin’s relative serenity as she summed up the moment for every family member: “Alec: the forever photogenic celebrity.”