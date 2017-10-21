Run, Alec, Run

Here’s a thought: Alec Baldwin could run for president, and Donald Trump could play him on “Saturday Night Live.”
That’s the alternate reality that was knocking around in fans’ heads this weekend after Baldwin raised an image of him running for president on Twitter. ”Think of how entertaining debates would be,” his ABF Foundation’s account tweeted.
That’s all fans needed to hear, with many begging him to “do it.”
Some were worried about who could replace Baldwin on “SNL,” but the solution was obvious.
But a handful were, frankly, not very excited about the idea. “I don’t want entertainment. I want a REAL president,” tweeted one.
