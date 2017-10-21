Run, Alec, Run

Here’s a thought: Alec Baldwin could run for president, and Donald Trump could play him on “Saturday Night Live.”

That’s the alternate reality that was knocking around in fans’ heads this weekend after Baldwin raised an image of him running for president on Twitter. ”Think of how entertaining debates would be,” his ABF Foundation’s account tweeted.

If I run for a President, think of how entertaining the debates would be. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) October 21, 2017

That’s all fans needed to hear, with many begging him to “do it.”

Plz do it — James Slezak (@jslez) October 21, 2017

Never say never 👍 — Laura Rossi (@LauraRossi7) October 21, 2017

Please. Think about it. At least for a minute. — Paige Price (@mzbedelia) October 21, 2017

Dear god, don’t toy with us so in these dark days! — Mary Amanda Reeder (@amandareeder16) October 21, 2017

Some were worried about who could replace Baldwin on “SNL,” but the solution was obvious.

But who would play you SNL? — Jason Brooks (@JasonMuses) October 21, 2017

Trump — Kathy #Imiss44 (@CenaKabo) October 21, 2017

But a handful were, frankly, not very excited about the idea. “I don’t want entertainment. I want a REAL president,” tweeted one.