Alec Baldwin almost has enough players for a Baldwinitos basketball team.

The actor and wife Hilaria posted an adorable post-delivery photo Thursday to announce the birth of their fourth child together. Look at those loving gazes.

It’s a boy, joining sister Carmen, 4, brother Rafael, 2, and brother Leonardo, about 20 months, as “Baldwinitos,” according to their dad.

“Here we go again!” Baldwin wrote in his post. “He’s here! He’s perfect!” Hilaria Baldwin gushed on her Instagram.