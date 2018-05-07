Alec Baldwin Schools Joe Piscopo On What To Tell Kids About Stormy Daniels

The comedian told host Maria Bartiromo that the inclusion of the adult film star, who reportedly received $130,000 to keep mum on her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, was “way way over the line.”

“What do I tell my kids?” Piscopo asked.

Thankfully, the man who played Trump in the skit, Alec Baldwin, was here to help.

Joe Piscopo asks, “What will I tell my children?”



You tell them Trump is a compulsive adulterer who pays off porn stars w $ from dubious sources. What else?



SNL's Stormy Daniels Trump sketch went 'over the line': Joe Piscopo - Fox News#https://t.co/OfVYI1W1fA — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) May 7, 2018

“You tell them Trump is a compulsive adulterer who pays off porn stars w $ from dubious sources. What else?” Baldwin wrote.

Problem solved.

Theo Wargo via Getty Images “Stormy Daniels on SNL?” Piscopo said. “Lorne Michaels doesn’t even ask me to go on SNL.”

Also starring in the bit were Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen, Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani and Martin Short as Dr. Harold Bornstein, Trump’s former physician.

But it was Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) who stole the routine, telling Baldwin’s Trump, “I know you don’t believe in climate change, but a storm’s a-comin’!”

"I know you don't believe in climate change, but a storm's a-comin'!" -Stormy Daniels #SNL pic.twitter.com/isT0ZZnphg — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2018

Piscopo, a Trump supporter who impersonated Ronald Reagan on “SNL” in the ’80s, has praised Baldwin’s Trump impression in the past, but apparently didn’t find the funny in the real Daniels.