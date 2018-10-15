Alec Baldwin: 'We Need To Overthrow The Government'

The “way we implement change in America is through elections,” Baldwin said Sunday evening at an annual fundraising dinner in Manchester for New Hampshire’s Democratic Party. “And in that orderly and formal way, and lawful way, we need to overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump.”

“Let’s overthrow the government of Donald Trump peacefully, lawfully and with extreme prejudice. Let’s make America great again, by making Donald Trump a casino operator again,” he added.

Baldwin said Republicans “shrug” at gun violence as they “cash NRA checks” and “spit in the face” of the global community at the mere suggestion of changing America’s outdated energy policies. They offer “neither hope nor solutions to yet another generation of people of color, who seek only a decent seat at the American economic table.” They also believe women are “not entitled to the same constitutional protections that men are.”

After the dinner, Baldwin said that he wakes up every morning still “horrified” that Trump is president, The New Hampshire Union-Leader reported.

“In New York, Donald Trump is not a punch line. He’s not a joke. He is nothing. He went on a TV show for many years and convinced middle America that he was this crack businessman,” he said.

Baldwin spoke at the dinner just hours before the premiere of his new ABC program, “The Alec Baldwin Show.”