Rose McGowan Blasts Alec Baldwin As 'Baby Man' And 'Scum Bucket' In Weinstein Feud

Actress Rose McGowan slammed Alec Baldwin as a “wee little baby man” and a “scum bucket” on Sunday over his Twitter tiff about sex harassment and assault accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

wee little baby man had a widdle baby tantrum cos he wants to protect rapists. You’re sooo liberal, you scum bucket https://t.co/qh655mhddE — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 5, 2017

It all began when Baldwin indicated Friday on “PBS NewsHour” that women who accepted financial settlements from Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to keep quiet about alleged sex harassment or assault may have delayed justice. After he was scorched on Twitter for “mansplaining,” a hurt Baldwin clarified that he didn’t intend to “blame the victim” and said he was taking a break from his personal Twitter account “in the current climate.”

But then the battle switched to the Twitter account for his ABFoundation. Actress Asia Argento, who, like McGowan, has accused Weinstein of sexual assault, called Baldwin a “bully boy” Saturday and said no one would miss him on Twitter.

So @AlecBaldwin is taking a hiatus from Twitter to meditate about his words on @rosemcgowan & gender equality. We won't miss you bully boy. pic.twitter.com/btADYaWdVf — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017

That started a nasty fight between the two, with Argento’s beau, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain stepping in to defend her from Baldwin’s Twitter taunts. Baldwin finally told them both to “eat worms” and blocked them. “So many self-seeking liars to block, so little time....,” Baldwin tweeted.

Initially, McGowan, who was reportedly paid $100,000 by Weinstein, tweeted about Baldwin’s apperance on PBS as vindication of her point that women’s accusations of sex harassment and assault are frequently dismissed. Baldwin said in the interview that many people in the industry had heard rumors for years that McGowan had been raped, and “nothing was done.”

Told you everyone knew. No one cared. Men ran the show. Women toed the line. No more. #ROSEARMY https://t.co/ixjnndLnEH — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 4, 2017