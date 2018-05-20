Alec Baldwin's Trump Faces Ominous 'Sopranos' Scenario In 'SNL' Finale

Things weren’t looking so sunny for Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump in a “Saturday Night Live” cold open that channeled the last dark chapter of mobster Tony Soprano in HBO’s “The Sopranos.”

Baldwin kind of enjoys a get-together with sort-of pals Michael Cohen, played by Ben Stiller, and Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) in the season finale. They’re meeting in the last place we saw the increasingly beleaguered Tony Soprano — Jersey’s Holsten’s restaurant — and listening to the same song: Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

“Cohen,” sounding like a mobster, tells Baldwin: “They say I might do 20 years unless I give you up.”

Trump responds: “I’ve heard jail’s fun. It’s like camp — plus there’s a free gym dude you’re gonna get so jacked!”

“Giuliani” laughs that Cohen can actually get a real law degree in prison.

Then Donald Jr. (Mikey Day) saunters in as brother Eric (Alex Moffatt) tries in vain to parallel park his Big Wheels outside (again with the “The Sopranos’” parking scene finale).

In walks Robert Mueller, played again by Robert De Niro. He sits, ominously, at a nearby table and only “Trump” can see him. He points at his eyes, then “Trump’s,” silently warning him: “I’m watching you.”

Fade to black.