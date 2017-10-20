Alex and Me: On This Day I Became a Mom

This was how motherhood began for me 26 years ago, today.

It was the first time seeing my son after he was born and swept away from me for surgeries and care at a neonatal unit affiliated with the hospital where he came into the world. It would be 30 days until I was allowed to hold him. He would spend 76 days in neonatal hospital care. I would sit by his side for all those days but two, when I was sick and did not want to get him sick. I pumped milk with a machine in a tiny room off to the side that was fed to him through a tube. And I was trained by wonderful nurses on how to care for him when we finally got home.

I remember the day of our first real meeting so well.

I couldn't wait to see him. I'd been held at the hospital where he was born, for almost two days due to some complications. I begged them to let me out so I could get to him. His dad had gone to keep watch over things, and he had great doctors and nurses, so he wasn’t alone. But I was kept away from my newborn for two days and I was frantic about his condition and anxious about getting to his side.

But when I saw him ... nothing else mattered. He opened his eyes for me. I felt so much love. Big love. Love unlike any other love. And my connection to that tiny being became the strongest of my life; it became the cornerstone of my life. I knew I would do anything for him. That's what mothers do.

I was also terrified. So worried about his health, his survival, his life.

We are so blessed because of this little guy, wired head to toe, grew from a tiny baby into a beautiful young man. With a good heart, a great spirit, and a smart mind.

This is my son, just this morning, on a visit to the hospital in which he was born, to see the wonderful doctors and nurses who cared for him and who saved his life. The hospital name has changed but many of the doctors who healed him and the nurses who cared for him were still there.

The ritual of visiting these beloved medical professionals on the day and and time of his birth began when he was a year old. His dad started the tradition and kept it going all these years. I can’t take any credit for making it happen. I stopped going when he was small because after we had gotten him those very difficult and surgery filled first years of life, it was a little traumatic for me to go back. But that was never the case for him.

This is his family of healers, his medical tribe, the people who gave him a chance at life. And I was so pleasantly reminded today that seeing them is like walking into a warm embrace, a family gathering where people are genuinely happy to see each other. Smiles and hugs and how are yous.

I was dependent on these medical professionals and their expertise and wisdom when my son was hospitalized in the months after his birth. But it was their kindness that helped me make it through, as a new mom in a strange medical world. We were bonded in the earliest days of his care and we are bonded still.

Staying connected is a way to always remember what Alex has been through, and how far he’s come. It’s a way to keep expressing gratitude. And it really is a great story about a little kid who overcame a lot of obstacles (with a lot of love and great medical care, but his own tenaciousness and great spirit).

So today I was with my son at the hour of his birth, in the place he was born, to celebrate his life in the place it began. And I felt a shower of love once again from the people who were there at the start.

And by the way, I’ve been talking about his childhood but now he’s a grown up guy, with a career in radio and sports announcing.

Happy Birthday to my extraordinary son, Alexander Garrett.