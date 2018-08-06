POLITICS
08/06/2018 07:05 pm ET

Alex Jones Begs Donald Trump For Help After He's Dumped By YouTube, Spotify And Facebook

The notorious conspiracy theorist suggests Trump make his media problems a major issue in the 2018 campaign.
headshot
By David Moye

Now that Alex Jones has been banned from YouTube, Facebook and iTunes, the right-wing conspiracy theorist is reaching out for help from the president himself.

On Monday, Jones begged Donald Trump to help him get back on the social media platforms with a monologue that alternately praised the president while claiming that the social media ban is part of a globalist conspiracy against him.

At no time did Jones mention the reason the websites gave for permanently removing him: because he violated policies on graphic violence and hate speech.

Instead, Jones blamed globalists and the Chinese. He also suggested that Trump make the ban against him a major campaign issue in 2018, according to this transcript by Media Matters:

If you come out before the midterms and make the censorship the big issue of them trying to steal the election. And if you make the fact we need an Internet Bill of Rights, and antitrust-busting on these companies, if they don’t back off right now,” Jones said. 

The conspiracy-monger insisted his self-serving request was “the right thing to do,” though he said that “it’s crazy to believe it, it’s crazy to understand it.”

You can see the complete segment in the video below, but not on YouTube, Spotify or Facebook: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
How To Get Into The Conspiracy Theory Game
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Facebook You Tube Alex Jones Spotify
Alex Jones Begs Donald Trump For Help After He's Dumped By YouTube, Spotify And Facebook
CONVERSATIONS