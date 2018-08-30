Infowars Fails To Stop Parkland Shooting Lawsuit

Fontaine’s lawyer, Mark Bankston, is also representing Sandy Hook parents Leonard Pozner, Veronique De La Rosa and Neil Heslin in their own defamation cases against Jones.

The parents have faced years of harassment and threats from Infowars followers after Jones called them “crisis actors” and repeatedly insisted the December 2012 massacre of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax.

Earlier this month, Bankston was before Judge Scott Jenkins of the 53rd District Court, challenging Jones’ bid to dismiss the case of Pozner and De La Rosa, whose 6-year-old son died in the shooting. That case is also moving forward, Jenkins determined Thursday. Jones was seeking more than $100,000 in court costs from the parents, which he will not receive.

Jones is also facing defamation claims from Brennan Gilmore, who recorded the white supremacist attack that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer during last year’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Jones has called Gilmore a “deep state shill” and a “CIA asset.” He is separately facing a defamation lawsuit filed in Connecticut by six Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent who responded to the school the day of the shooting.

Jones is seeking to dismiss that Sandy Hook lawsuit. But if these last two failures to dismiss the lawsuits against him and Infowars are any indiction, he appears unlikely to succeed.