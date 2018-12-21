Twitter Users Can't Unsee Alex Jones Feeding Roger Stone Helicopter-Style

A bizarre tweet that shows Roger Stone and Alex Jones eating in a restaurant suggests more than anything that the two conspiracy peddlers are hungry for attention.

A video posted Friday shows Jones feeding steak to Stone like a parent might feed a little kid.

Jones introduced the segment like this: “Ladies and gentleman: real Russian collusion. Alex Jones helicopters Roger Stone.”

After Stone ate a piece of steak from Jones’ fork, Jones said, “Vladimir Putin delivered it!”

not weird at all pic.twitter.com/XssaqM2xIp — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) December 21, 2018

HuffPost reached out to the person credited with posting the video to find out more details about it. That person did not immediately respond.

In addition, neither Stone nor Jones have commented on the video, so it’s hard to figure out where it was happening or what it means (other than an obvious cry for attention).

Some Twitter users offered theories.

When Alex Jones feeds Roger Stone, then we know the rapture is 4 and 1/2 days away. https://t.co/7UCtFylDvu — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 21, 2018

Some people had questions. Lots of questions.

What is this? What the? Why the? Is Alex Jones saying that he's Putin? Or did Putin make those steaks? Why did he feed Roger Stone like a cranky toddler? This makes less sense than that lizard people nonsense. — Secret Squirrel (@Easyridersf) December 21, 2018

I just wanna know how often Alex Jones feeds Roger Stone. They looked way too comfortable for this to be the first time. pic.twitter.com/NWPwBSZNUq — dev🦄🗝🗝🗝 (@ungodlyheathen) December 21, 2018

Others were just freaked out.

I'm very uncomfortable in a very non-specific way.

It's kinda like the morning after a really great trip where you're still a *little* off and not quite sure you're seeing things straight yet. — Brenna Smith (@SoManyBrennas) December 21, 2018

Alex Jones sticking meat in Roger Stones mouth while Stone looks like a blow up doll ... just Wow. https://t.co/BgIGyoLpDY — Kennedy (@KennedyB420) December 21, 2018

One woman just wanted it to stop, please stop, for the love of all that is good and holy.