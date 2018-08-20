Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

Jennifer Lopez did what she always does and slayed the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with a jaw-dropping performance featuring her greatest hits.

The “Dinero” singer is this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award honoree, following in the footsteps of artists like Pink and Rihanna. She took the stage on Monday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City to remind everyone she’s still at the top of her game.

But it was the reaction from boyfriend and retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez in the crowd that got people on social media buzzing.

A-Rod appreciating what he got at home. JLo KILLED this performance. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/us7At5cHmz — April (@ReignOfApril) August 21, 2018

During Lopez’s performance, Rodriguez, who joined the singer on the red carpet earlier in the evening, was spotted by the cameras adorably filming the performance on his phone.

“Find yourself someone who will look at you the way A-Rod looks at J-Lo,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Find yourself someone who will look at you the way A-Rod looks at J-Lo pic.twitter.com/tV2NWiGY6G — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 21, 2018

My new sexual orientation is Alex Rodriguez proudly filming JLo during her #VMAs Video Vanguard performance. — My Nguyen (@mnguyen) August 21, 2018

The couple, who fans have dubbed J-Rod, were first spotted out together in February 2017. During an appearance on “The View” the next month, the athlete confirmed they were indeed dating. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the May 2017 Met Gala.