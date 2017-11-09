Alex Shadow Followup - UNItiques Elevator Pitch

This article previously appeared in and appears courtesy of She’s Fit to Lead.

Last year, we introduced Alex Shadrow founder of UNItiques! Remember, the first fashion marketplace for college trendsetters to buy & sell fashion right on campus? UNItiques provides a free, safe and local way for students to buy and sell clothing from their own closets!

After checking back in with Alex post-graduation we heard all about UNItiques being featured on Project Runway Fashion Startup.

Well here she is, back again with some even more exciting news!

You are appearing on Entrepreneurs Magazine’s new show “Elevator Pitch” can you tell us about that?

I always say “when life gives you a door, open it.” My virtual door was an email from an address I had never seen before with the subject: Casting Entrepreneurs. Of course, I went for it, not knowing it was Entrepreneur Magazine affiliated. When I was accepted, I had only 10 days to prepare my pitch. My team re-assured me that I was already ready for it. I was HONORED when the judges said I delivered the best pitch of the season – I hope they don’t cut that part out! HA!

How did you prepare yourself to be on the show?

I think the most important thing I did was consider the audience – both the investors and the viewers. Because the audience primarily comes from Entrepreneur Magazine, I decided to tweak the pitch I know by heart and focus on the entrepreneurial mission behind UNItiques: turning closets into stores.

When will it be airing?

Our episode airs on November 1 – You can stream the episode on YouTube, Apple, Amazon, Roku, MSN, Indiegogo, Sprint and Entrepreneur via entrepreneur.com/watch/elevatorpitch.

Was it scary being on “Elevator Pitch?” How did you stay put together in a challenging situation like that?

I remind myself that I have nothing to lose and everything to gain. It makes it easier.

What was the hardest part about being on the show?

The scariest part was definitely the ELEVATOR itself. All my pitches in the past have been in front of people whereas this one was in an elevator. I rely on a person’s facial expression and eye contact to know how I’m doing, so being in the dark (or rather in the elevator) was a challenge for sure.

How is “Elevator Pitch” different from “Shark Tank?”

It is very different! Here’s how the show works. Step into an elevator and give a 60-second elevator pitch. If the judges like you, you’re invited into the boardroom for 5 minutes. During those 5 minutes you must convince not one, but ALL the judges to unanimously invest.

Is there anything else on the rise for UNItiques?

UNItiques is launching its mobile app early 2018 and undergoing a fun name change – I can’t quite tell you about that yet though. We also recently brought on Sean Kane, co-founder of the Honest Company with Jessica Alba as an investor and could not be more excited for all this means for UNItiques.

Do you have any advice for fellow entrepreneurs?

I actually tutor some entrepreneurs, and I always tell them “your company is their company.” This means, YOUR company is actually your customer’s company. Mark Cuban always says “sales cure all.” Sometimes we need to change our company to be the company our customers want it to be and are willing to pay for. It is incredibly important to poll, test, and ask for feedback from your customers.

Do you have a favorite quote or go to saying?

The odds are in your favorite if you try 100 times.

Is there anything else you would like to share with us?

I’d love to offer readers a special bonus. Upload items for sale this week and get a $5 bonus when they sell: TinyUrl.Com/UNItiquesBonus.