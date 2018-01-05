Alex Trebek Takes A Break From 'Jeopardy' After Brain Surgery

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek posted a message to YouTube on Thursday, informing fans that he underwent brain surgery to remove blood clots over the holiday break.

“I had a slight medical problem ― subdural hematoma ― blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago,” Trebek said. He spent two days in the hospital and returned home to continue recuperating. He said his prognosis is “excellent,” and he expects to be back taping “Jeopardy!” shows “very, very soon.”

NBC News reported that taping on the show has been suspended until Trebek recovers. “Jeopardy!” producer Sony Pictures Entertainment told NBC News that they expect Trebek to be back in the studio in mid-January.

The show’s broadcast schedule will not be affected as the program tapes shows months in advance. Trebek’s medical leave will only affect the date of the College Championship, which was supposed to film now, according to Deadline. Instead, those shows will film in March and air in April.