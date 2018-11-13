“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek zinged Donald Trump as he imagined how the president would fare as a contestant on his long-running game show.

Trebek, in an interview with Vulture published Tuesday, said Trump “might not agree that any of the correct responses are correct.”

The quip went down well on Twitter.

Trebek also called out Trump for picking on people and for denying human influence on climate change.

Trebek suggested he eventually may be replaced by a female “Jeopardy!” host. But he raised eyebrows with his comments about the Me Too movement, which he said had led to “a scary time for men.”

“I’m fortunate that I’ve never been in a position of power where I might be able to lord it over somebody sexually,” he said. “I said, ‘But there are guys out there — young guys are stupid in their teens.’ There’s nothing stupider than a teenage boy. They’re operating on testosterone.”