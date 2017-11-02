We'll Take Alex Trebek's Least Favorite Dessert For $1,000

Game show host Alex Trebek isn’t so high on hash brownies after a bad experience he had with them.

The Canadian-born “Jeopardy!” host told The Daily Beast he accidentally sampled the drug-laced desserts when he first arrived in California in the early 1970s.

Trebek was at a friend’s house in Malibu when he saw a tray of brownies and helped himself.

“I love brownies ― I’m a chocoholic ― and I didn’t realize that they were hash brownies. And… whoa,” he told the outlet. “That threw me for a loop. I took down about a half-dozen.”

Trebek said he ate the brownies on a Friday, but was so looped he wasn’t able to leave his friend’s house until Sunday afternoon.

“I spent the next day and a half in bed,” he said. “It was not a good trip, and I have not done any of that stuff since!”

However, Trebek has certainly inhaled, according to a 2015 interview he did with Howard Stern.

“I have smoked marijuana,” he told Stern. “I had terrible arthritis in my shoulders and a friend of mine said, ‘You should try marijuana; it’ll help get rid of the arthritis.’ It didn’t, and so I didn’t continue smoking.”