ENTERTAINMENT
11/02/2017 03:42 pm ET

We'll Take Alex Trebek's Least Favorite Dessert For $1,000

The "Jeopardy!" host said after accidentally sampling hash brownies, he "spent the next day and a half in bed."

By David Moye

Game show host Alex Trebek isn’t so high on hash brownies after a bad experience he had with them.

The Canadian-born “Jeopardy!” host told The Daily Beast he accidentally sampled the drug-laced desserts when he first arrived in California in the early 1970s.

Trebek was at a friend’s house in Malibu when he saw a tray of brownies and helped himself.

“I love brownies ― I’m a chocoholic ― and I didn’t realize that they were hash brownies. And… whoa,” he told the outlet. “That threw me for a loop. I took down about a half-dozen.”

Trebek said he ate the brownies on a Friday, but was so looped he wasn’t able to leave his friend’s house until Sunday afternoon.

“I spent the next day and a half in bed,” he said. “It was not a good trip, and I have not done any of that stuff since!”

However, Trebek has certainly inhaled, according to a 2015 interview he did with Howard Stern.

“I have smoked marijuana,” he told Stern. “I had terrible arthritis in my shoulders and a friend of mine said, ‘You should try marijuana; it’ll help get rid of the arthritis.’ It didn’t, and so I didn’t continue smoking.”

Trebek also admitted to Stern that he tried cocaine on the behest of his accountant at the time.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
Game Show Fails
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Social Drugs Alex Trebek
We'll Take Alex Trebek's Least Favorite Dessert For $1,000

CONVERSATIONS