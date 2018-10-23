Alex Trebek Mocks 'Jeopardy!' Contestant's Jokey Meme Answer

“Jeopardy!” contestant Erik Agard had the game in the bag heading into “Final Jeopardy!” on Monday, so it didn’t matter whether he got the right answer.

But the defending champion figured he’d have a little fun anyway when he drew a blank on a Donald Trump-related clue: “In a hint of the future, in 1973 Marjorie Post gave it to the U.S. government as a warm weather presidential retreat, but it was returned.”

The correct answer, er, question, was “What is Mar-a-Lago?” But Agard, a puzzle maker from Gaithersburg, Maryland, wrote down a popular meme instead.