In advance of the Super Bowl , “ Jeopardy! ” trotted out a football category on Thursday’s show.

Nobody scored points, except perhaps host Alex Trebek for his comments about the three contestants’ lack of gridiron knowledge.

As the final clue was revealed, Trebek capped the Hall of Fame-worthy sports trivia fail with yet another dig: “If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die.” Watch below: