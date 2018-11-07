Discussing the impact of Democrats taking back the House of Representatives in Tuesday’s election, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert noted that the probable next chair of the House intelligence committee, Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), “gets a rusty hacksaw to just start sawing open the White House and asking them questions.”

That prompted Alex Wagner, of Showtime’s “The Circus” and CBS News, formerly a HuffPost reporter, to recommend an immediate course of action for everyone in President Donald Trump’s White House.

It’s just two words.

Schiff has criticized previous GOP-led investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with the Kremlin. On Tuesday, he promised to revive oversight of the Trump administration that he said Republicans had “completely abdicated.”

That only makes Wagner’s advice more important for Trump & Co.