Yes, This Is Alexander Skarsgård's Actual New Haircut

If Alexander Skarsgård’s new haircut is for a movie role, he sure has the method acting thing down.

The actor appeared on the red carpet for the Volez, Voguez, Voyagez Louis Vuitton exhibition opening in New York City on Thursday, sporting a very different look: a bald head.

Skarsgård shaved the top of his head to reveal a bald crown and frontal region, with the sides just trimmed. USA Today noted that odds are, the look is for his role in “The Hummingbird Project,” a Wall Street drama about high-frequency traders.

Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images

Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images

Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images

Alas, fans of the Swedish star had mixed feelings about the ’do.

Dearest 2017, haven't you taken enough from us, you monster...#AlexanderSkarsgard pic.twitter.com/Ek6CVVGlcU — Alison R Greenberg (@alisongreenberg) October 27, 2017

Alexander Skarsgard sporting a new look and I’m in love 👴🏻 pic.twitter.com/58Mz4IxmIN — Sam Reed (@HereReedThis) October 27, 2017

When will we learn to appreciate the good old days before we’ve actually left them?



