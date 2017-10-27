STYLE
Yes, This Is Alexander Skarsgård's Actual New Haircut

If Alexander Skarsgård’s new haircut is for a movie role, he sure has the method acting thing down. 

The actor appeared on the red carpet for the Volez, Voguez, Voyagez Louis Vuitton exhibition opening in New York City on Thursday, sporting a very different look: a bald head.

Skarsgård shaved the top of his head to reveal a bald crown and frontal region, with the sides just trimmed. USA Today noted that odds are, the look is for his role in “The Hummingbird Project,” a Wall Street drama about high-frequency traders. 

Alas, fans of the Swedish star had mixed feelings about the ’do.  

When will we learn to appreciate the good old days before we’ve actually left them? 

