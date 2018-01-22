Alexander Skarsgård And Jack McBrayer Are The Cutest SAG Awards Dates

Alexander Skarsgård walked away from Sunday night’s SAG Awards with more than just a trophy. He also happened to have a pretty great date on his arm: “30 Rock” actor Jack McBrayer.
As former BuzzFeed entertainment editor Jarrett Wieselman reminded us all, Skarsgård and McBrayer are actually longtime friends.
The pair has attended several awards shows together, including this year’s Golden Globes and the 2017 Emmys. They were also pictured back in 2012 at the “True Blood” Season 5 premiere after-party. They even appeared together in a Funny Or Die video, taking to the open sea aboard a Greenpeace boat.
Skarsgård and McBrayer were in rare form Sunday night, outcute-ing even the cutest couples in the room. And when Skarsgård won an award for his role in “Big Little Lies,” no one was more excited than McBrayer.
Just look at these two dapper Dans.
McBrayer even got to hold the trophy!
Science confirms that when humans see something cute, we feel an irresistible urge to squeeze it. That research held up Sunday night, as Skarsgård clutched McBrayer’s face to his chest.
In an industry ripe with iconic duos, this friendship stands alone. Here’s hoping we see much more of this talented twosome on the award show circuit.