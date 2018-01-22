Alexander Skarsgård And Jack McBrayer Are The Cutest SAG Awards Dates

As former BuzzFeed entertainment editor Jarrett Wieselman reminded us all, Skarsgård and McBrayer are actually longtime friends.

I'm always tickled to remember Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer are longtime BFFs pic.twitter.com/r8Vu1q9RwS — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 22, 2018

Skarsgård and McBrayer were in rare form Sunday night, outcute-ing even the cutest couples in the room. And when Skarsgård won an award for his role in “Big Little Lies,” no one was more excited than McBrayer.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Just look at these two dapper Dans.

Handout via Getty Images

McBrayer even got to hold the trophy!

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Science confirms that when humans see something cute, we feel an irresistible urge to squeeze it. That research held up Sunday night, as Skarsgård clutched McBrayer’s face to his chest.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images