A video posted in an attempt to smear Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was being widely shared on Twitter on Thursday, but by Friday it had become a well-established meme with a sizable Twitter account of its own.
The clip is set to Phoenix’s “Lisztomania” and features a college-age Ocasio-Cortez dancing gleefully. It’s a downright happy video. Despite that, the clip was initially disseminated by a right-wing Twitter account in an effort to convince the public it was scandalous. The account, AnonymousQ1776, also incorrectly said Ocasio-Cortez, now 29, was in high school when it was shot.
“Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is,” tweeted the account apparently linked to QAnon conspiracy theorists. “High School video of ‘Sandy’ Ocasio-Cortez.”
Eric Calvin Baker, a 2013 Boston University alum who helped make the full video (which can be seen below), told HuffPost it was for the university’s Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground.
Since then, the video has garnered a lot of traction and people have replaced the Phoenix song in the video with many, many others. One person found a way to make the video more of the smear it was intended to be.
Another person turned it into a catchy health care jingle.
There’s even a Twitter account with the sole purpose of sharing the video with new songs inserted. It’s aptly called @aoc_dances.