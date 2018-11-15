Twitter Users Have Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Back After She Was Fashion-Shamed

A conservative journalist attempted to fashion-shame newly elected congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but got a dressing-down from Twitter users instead.

On Thursday, Washington Examiner reporter Eddie Scarry posted a photo of the Democratic congresswoman’s backside, along with a backhanded remark.

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/oaLpy5aXlt — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) November 15, 2018

Twitter screenshot

Scarry’s tweet seemed to be a commentary on Ocasio-Cortez’s recent admission that she is having trouble raising enough cash to rent a D.C. apartment before she officially begins her new job in January.

Twitter users pounced on Scarry’s bizarre attack on Ocasio-Cortez and mocked it mercilessly.

you mad, bro?

She'd look fabulous in anything, so it just looks expensive. (btw it's the same pair of shoes she wore when protesting the other day) — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) November 15, 2018

I bet she ate today too. The nerve! — Karen Hay (@Greenbean88) November 15, 2018

Omg! She says she can’t afford an apartment in DC without a job and she has the temerity to dress nicely?!! The former cannot exist in the same universe as the latter. It’s all black and white. How juvenile are you people? — person (@ltfcrazy) November 15, 2018

There’s a thing called credit cards, or borrowing clothes, or having clothes from years earlier. There’s also a thing called being a hack journalist who makes stupid, ignorant, creepy remarks a/b women — see also, your tweet. & there’s a thing called IT’S NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS. — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) November 15, 2018

right, no one in their fucking life ever bought a good suit before their first day at an important job, if she wasn't dressed correctly you would be tweeting about how she doesn't have sufficient respect. jesus you people are so basic and so transparent — Caryn Rose (@carynrose) November 15, 2018

breaking: young progressive saves up over the course of a year so she can dress appropriately for her new professional job and procure housing nearby. — RedBull in a china shop (@upupdowndown) November 15, 2018

Or, yknow, just having money for clothes from normal jobs. You can grab a suit for like $100 and have it tailored for like $20.



That doesnt make me a millionaire that I know this.



I have to wonder what eddie does that he DOESNT know this — Brad "Hack the Planet" Huber (@daybreaker) November 15, 2018

All this tells me you’ve paid full price for all of your clothes, which makes you an idiot :) — Geek Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) November 15, 2018

Is she too poor or too rich? I can't keep track of the narratives you frightened fuckfaces keep pushing out. — Madeleine Roux (@Authoroux) November 15, 2018

Dude, I don’t much care for her politics and her economic stances in particular are ridiculous-bordering-on-dangerous, but this is a REALLY shitty take.



She has been elected to Congress. “Struggle” or not, she has to dress the part and seems to be managing that fine. — Jeff Campbell (@Darchmare) November 15, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t help but join in on the takedown, pointing out that her opponents seem obsessed with her backside.

If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh & take a picture of my backside.



If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside.



Dark hates light - that’s why you tune it out.



Shine bright & keep it pushing.✨ https://t.co/mRq5wn0v9A — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 15, 2018

Other Twitter users piled on with memes of ridiculous winter coats.

I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/XHJSYYETt6 — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) November 15, 2018

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/CZVffM8iAZ — Jessica Hopper (@jesshopp) November 15, 2018

Scarry eventually backpedaled, claiming his now-deleted tweet meant to compliment Ocasio-Cortez for looking “elegant” and “well put together.”

HuffPost reached out to the Washington Examiner to comment on Scarry’s tweet but no one immediately responded.

ATTN! I posted a tweet earlier suggesting the incoming congresswoman looked well put together -- ELEGANT even -- despite suggestions she’s struggled. The tweet was taken as something else, so I’ve deleted it! — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) November 16, 2018

Of course, Ocasio-Cortez called out his misogyny and made sure to let him know that the internet is forever.