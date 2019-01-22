Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Glad The Shutdown Gives Her ‘Free Time To Make Trouble’

The partial government shutdown hasn’t stopped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) from getting things done.

Appearing on “The Late Show” Monday, the freshman lawmaker was asked a candid question about the shutdown by Stephen Colbert.

“What the heck is that like?”

Ocasio-Cortez noted that there have been some headaches as newly elected lawmakers such as herself haven’t been able to situate themselves.

“We can’t properly set up our district offices, we can’t get laptops delivered, we can’t start doing the work that we were elected here to do,” she said. “It takes the green stuff and those workers are furloughed.”

She added that “the bright side is that it gives us a lot more free time to make trouble.”

For Ocasio-Cortez, that included an attempt to track down a key figure in the shutdown: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Making headlines last week, she and other lawmakers signed a letter calling for a vote to get Congress back in session and attempted to deliver it to McConnell. The only problem was they couldn’t find him.

“We went to the cloak room, which is kind of like a snack room for the Republicans, we went to the Senate floor ... then we went to his constituent office in the Russell building ― we took a little, like, train that they have,” she recalled.

Colbert wondered whether Ocasio-Cortez tried shouting “olly olly oxen free” on the Senate floor.

“That’s my plan when I go back,” she joked.