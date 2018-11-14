Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Totally Geeking Out While Visiting The U.S. Capital

Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — the 29-year-old who made history earlier this month by becoming the youngest woman elected to Congress — is using Instagram Stories and Live features to give people a glimpse behind the daily life of a politician. And the results are delightfully relatable.

Ocasio-Cortez is currently in Washington D.C. for new member orientation, where members-elect gather for a two-week program, and she’s been updating her followers on the good, the bad and the stinky along the way.

When she arrived at orientation earlier this week, she confessed she’s been so busy that she hadn’t had time to wash her clothes. So, the congresswoman-elect kept it real and showed herself at a coin laundry. It was a moment people on Twitter absolutely connected with.

Watching Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Instagram doing coin laundry has made me feel more human than anything has in the last two+ years — Emily Devereaux (@edevereauxxx) November 12, 2018

She’s clearly having a blast at orientation as well. On Tuesday, the progressive Democrat posted a story showing off a “swag bag” she received — clarifying that the bag is actually filled with “high security data devices,” including her new government-issued tablet and phone.

If you aren't following Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Instagram and watching her "Congress freshman orientation" stories, you're missing out pic.twitter.com/eT0mGtWPJb — j (@thejaceyedpeas) November 14, 2018

She lightheartedly referred to “new member orientation” as “freshman orientation” and, running with the joke, compared her new member directory to a freshman yearbook.

Screengrab via Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagam

She also appears to be thoroughly enjoying her time nerding out in D.C. She took followers along on her tour of the Capitol building and pointed out cool books in the Library of Congress.

Screengrab via Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagam story

Screengrab via Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagam

Screengrab via Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagam

Screengrab via Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagam

Since the midterm elections, Ocasio-Cortez has used the social media platform to chat with her followers about politics — even while listening to Janelle Monáe and making Instant Pot mac-n-cheese.

People find the transparency refreshing.

um alexandria ocasio-cortez is literally making instant pot mac n cheese on instagram live and talking about politics and listening to janelle monae on a friday night. this is the representation i am here for!!!!!!! @ocasio2018 never change pic.twitter.com/A3AcrXbTC3 — eel notyep (@peyIRL) November 10, 2018

Call me a loser if you must — and LET’S TAKE POLITICS OUT OF THIS FOR A SECOND — but Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram is endearing and refreshingly earnest during new-member orientation week. (Seems she discovered the tunnels under Congress today?) pic.twitter.com/UgaCAMKS6d — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) November 14, 2018

This is a great use of Instagram Live—love how @ocasio2018 uses the informal, but accessible act of cooking to facilitate the q&a.



More representatives should leverage Instagram in more unique ways (for instance, use a gallery of text and graphics to breakdown legislation). https://t.co/sx98esi5wZ — Robert Michael Murray 🦖 (@rmmageddon) November 12, 2018

My new favorite thing to do is to watch @Ocasio2018’s Instagram stories. So relatable, I almost feel like I’ve been elected to Congress, too! #OcasioCortez #inspiration #change — Neil Holland (@neilmholland) November 14, 2018

Never felt more seen by a member of Congress than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram story of her touring the Library of Congress with the caption “welcome to hogwarts” — Nicole Banister (@nicolebanister) November 14, 2018

This is insightful. If y’all want an inside look at Congress and get to know candidates on a deeper level, then I suggest you check out @Ocasio2018’s Instagram stories. Today’s stories were fantastic! Her journey behind-the-scenes is fascinating. #perspective #progressive pic.twitter.com/osHPYhYDZy — Friendly Liberal Otter (@Ic0nick) November 14, 2018

Beto O’Rourke, who lost the Senate race against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz, has also mastered the art of using Instagram to appear more down-to-earth … and to solidify a “cool dad” vibe. He’s posted stories of him making slime with his daughter and snacking on chips and guacamole while driving.

Beto making slime with his daughter my HEART 💕 pic.twitter.com/Gy9pKm2Feo — caroline 🌻 beto 2020 (@stuffedwhales) November 10, 2018

good night everyone, enjoy this video of beto & some guacamole ♡ pic.twitter.com/NUsf2VHoVf — kati (@guurlalmighty) November 9, 2018

Though Ocasio-Cortez’s youth has allowed her to connect deeply with her constituents in New York, D.C. appears to be underestimating her. In a recent tweet, she revealed that folks mistaken her for a “spouse” and “intern” instead of an elected member of Congress.

People keep giving me directions to the spouse and intern events instead of the ones for members of Congress 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 14, 2018

Here’s hoping she brings up the topic of ageism and misogyny during one of her “Instagram Live Cook + Q&A” sessions sometime soon.