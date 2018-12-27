Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Hung Her Office Plaque, And Things Are Getting Real

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems pretty excited to start her term on Jan. 3 and shared an endearing moment to mark the start of her journey.
On Thursday she posted on her Instagram an image of her new Capitol office plaque, which reads, “Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”
“Transition time. It’s the little things that make it feel real. All for the Bronx and Queens,” she wrote in the caption.
This year she became a progressive sensation when she unseated longtime Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary for New York’s 14th Congressional District. At 29, the Bronx-born Ocasio-Cortez will be the youngest woman in history to serve in the U.S. Congress.
Her new plaque also made an appearance in her Instagram story, with the caption, “Things are getting real.” Spoken like a true millennial.
A week before Christmas she announced on social media that she would be taking time off for self-care in an effort to prevent burnout before taking office.
“I went from doing yoga and making wild rice and salmon dinners to eating fast food for dinner and falling asleep in my jeans and makeup. We live in a culture where that kind of lifestyle is subtly celebrated as ‘working hard,’ but I will be the first to tell you it’s NOT CUTE and makes your life harder on the other end,” she wrote about her decision to take a trip to upstate New York to unwind.
“I keep things raw and honest on here since I believe public servants do a disservice to our communities by pretending to be perfect,” she added. “It makes things harder for others who aspire to run someday if they think they have to be superhuman before they even try.”