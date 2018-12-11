POLITICS
12/11/2018 10:38 am ET

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Paul Ryan Called 'Genius' While I'm 'Fraud'

The congresswoman-elect called out a double standard in which she's been harshly judged since her election to the House.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Monday attacked what she called a double standard that has greeted her election to Congress “with suspicion” of “being a fraud.”

Referring to a Vox article detailing the failed legacy of retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis), Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter:

“Double standards are Paul Ryan being elected at 28 and immediately being given the benefit of his ill-considered policies considered genius; and me winning a primary at 28 to immediately be treated with suspicion & scrutinized, down to my clothing, of being a fraud.”

Riding a progressive wave, Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman elected to Congress in November after toppling a longtime Democrat in the primary. She has since taken on the Trump administration, and the president’s family and associates, in a series of Twitter confrontations.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't entering office meekly.
Boston Globe via Getty Images
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't entering office meekly.

 

 

RELATED...

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Paul Ryan Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Double Standard
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Paul Ryan Called 'Genius' While I'm 'Fraud'
CONVERSATIONS