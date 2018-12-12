Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) hit back Tuesday via Twitter at Republicans who claim she “doesn’t know what she’s talking about.”

Conservatives have repeatedly insulted the incoming progressive lawmaker in recent weeks, with many using derogative statements to question whether she is up to the job.

President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. shared a meme on Instagram to suggest her policies would force Americans to eat dogs, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said she “doesn’t seem to know much about anything” and former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee branded her “looney” for likening her election victory to the U.S. moon landing.

Ocasio-Cortez issued witty retorts to each of those attacks.

On Tuesday, she appeared to respond to the general criticism with this post:

Republicans: “She doesn’t know what she’s talking about!”



Also Republicans: pic.twitter.com/IXeATobaPs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 12, 2018

In the tweet, which has now gone viral, Oscasio-Cortez ridiculed the Republicans who are attacking her by highlighting an embarrassing gaffe made by one of their own, white supremacist Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa).

King complained during Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Tuesday House Judiciary Committee hearing that his granddaughter had found an unfavorable rendering of him while playing a kids game on an iPhone

Pichai was forced to remind him, however, that: “Congressman, iPhone is made by a different company.”