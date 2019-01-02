Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals Powerful Portrait Of A New Wave Of Congresswomen

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a photo that captures the new and more inclusive face of Congress.

On Wednesday, the congresswoman-elect from New York posted a portrait from Vanity Fair on Instagram that features herself and Reps.-elect Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Deb Haaland (N.M.), Veronica Escobar (Texas) and Sharice Davids (Kansas) as the new face of the Democratic Party.

“We’re in the building. Swearing in tomorrow,” Ocasio-Cortez captioned the photo.

Escobar and Rep.-elect Sylvia Garcia (D) are the first Hispanic women Texas has ever elected to federal office. Ocasio-Cortez, at age 29, became the youngest woman ever to be elected to Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez’s followers on Instagram absolutely loved the image, calling it “legendary” and asking, “How many times can I like this?!?”

Yet one commenter perfectly captured what the picture represents for many:

“I need this on billboards, on TVs,” the commenter wrote. “But (most importantly) in all the places that girls, young women, and women live, learn, and work so that they can see imagery that our society has denied them access to since time immemorial.”

To read the full article that features these women — who the magazine says are “not here to play” — head over to Vanity Fair.