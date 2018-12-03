Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tells Mike Huckabee To Leave 'False Statements To Sarah'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Mike Huckabee on Twitter on Sunday, suggesting that the former Arkansas governor “leave the false statements” to his daughter, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“She’s much better at it,” wrote the congresswoman-elect from New York.

A Green New Deal will take a level of ambition + innovation on the scale of the moon landing. We’ve been done it before, and can do it again.



Leave the false statements to Sarah Huckabee. She’s much better at it.



Also, you haven’t been a Governor of any state for 10+ years now. https://t.co/R7q5CkMw8Y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 3, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez was responding to Huckabee’s vitriol in a tweet earlier that day that called her “looney” for linking her election to the moon landing. The 29-year-old had spoken over the weekend at a press conference hosted by the Sunshine Movement, an anti-global warming advocacy group, in which she drew a comparison between the midterm victories of herself and fellow progressives and several landmark achievements in U.S. history.

“We went to the moon. We electrified the nation. We established civil rights. We enfranchised the country. We dig deep, and we did it. We did it when no one else thought that we could. That’s what we did when so many of us won an election this year,” Ocasio-Cortez had said in her speech.

The democratic socialist upset longtime political force Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s June primary.

“Ocasio-Cortez compares her election to moon landing. Huh? Big difference,” Huckabee tweeted Sunday, linking to a news report about her remarks. “Moon landing was LUNAR, not LOONEY; Moon landing done by ppl who knew what they were doing … those who elected someone who thought there were 3 branches of Congress did NOT.”

Ocasio-Cortez compares her election to moon landing. Huh? Big difference. Moon landing was LUNAR, not LOONEY; Moon landing done by ppl who knew what they were doing...those who elected someone who thought there were 3 branches of Congress did NOT. https://t.co/Kc3nvvByN3 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 2, 2018

In her response, Ocasio-Cortez also pointed to the proposed Green New Deal, another project that “will take a level of ambition + innovation on the scale of the moon landing.” Americans have accomplished big things before, she said, “and can do it again.”

The Green New Deal aims to transition the United States to carbon-free, 100-percent renewable energy and a fully modernized electrical grid by 2035.

Finally, Ocasio-Cortez threw a jab directly at Huckabee, a former GOP presidential candidate, noting that he hasn’t been a “Governor of any state for 10+ years now.”