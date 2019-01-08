Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Op-Ed Comparing Her To Sarah Palin 'Resentful'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed as “resentful” a Washington Post op-ed that compared her to former presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

“Naturally, the same week we kick-start a nat’l convo on marginal tax rates endorsed by Nobel-Prize winning economists, I’m being described as ‘vacuous,’” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday.

“If you’re allowed to characterize female politicians as ‘unlikeable,’ are we allowed to describe takes like these [as] ‘resentful?’”

The 29-year-old lawmaker was referencing a column written by Max Boot titled, “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shouldn’t approach her facts the way Trump does.”

The piece opens by saying that the new congresswoman “has already gotten more publicity than she deserves” and that the “former bartender is a person of little significance — one of the most junior members of the House, she can expect to wait decades before exercising any real power in this hierarchical institution.”

Boot praises Ocasio-Cortez as “down-to-earth and quick-witted,” but criticizes her for caring “more about ideological correctness than factual correctness.” Then he ends with a comparison to Palin that “neither woman will appreciate.”

“Palin was another talented young communicator who made a big splash in national politics before having her lack of knowledge painfully exposed. Instead of studying up, Palin gave up any pretense of seriousness and has now disappeared from the debate. This is a cautionary tale for Ocasio-Cortez,” Boot writes.

A few minutes after snapping back at Boot’s column, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted another missive that said: “Let’s refocus our energy and coverage to policies instead of personality.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been an outspoken proponent for reopening the government, as the partial shutdown hits its 18th day.