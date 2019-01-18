POLITICS
01/18/2019 07:08 am ET

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Channels Spice Girls In Government Shutdown Tweets

🎶 Now don't go wasting our precious time, if they get their act together we could be just fine 🎶
By Lee Moran

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will tell you what she wants, what she really, really wants ― and that’s the end of the partial government shutdown.

The freshman lawmaker made Spice Girls-themed gags on Twitter early Friday as she continued campaigning for the full reopening of the government, which she also demanded in her debut speech on the House floor.

She likened this photo of herself, Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) and Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) to “a Spice Girls album cover.”

Hill responded by reimagining the lyrics from the Spice Girls’ 1996 hit “Wannabe.”

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted back a line from the song:

Their exchange inspired others online to spice up their tweets in similar ways:

Relive the “Wannabe” music video here:

HuffPost

