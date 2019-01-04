Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tells Critics Of Viral Video 'Congresswomen Dance Too'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) responded Friday to a video of her dancing in college that was being widely shared on Twitter with another video of her dancing ― as a newly sworn-in congresswoman.
Set to the tune of Edwin Starr’s “War,” the new clip features the 29-year-old lawmaker bopping outside her office in Congress. She captioned the brief video with a comment that she’d heard that members of the GOP think “women dancing are scandalous.”
“Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!” she wrote.
The older clip of Ocasio-Cortez dancing to Phoenix’s “Lisztomania” was disseminated earlier this week by a right-wing Twitter account, which suggested that what she was doing in that video was scandalous. The account, AnonymousQ1776, also incorrectly said that Ocasio-Cortez was a high schooler when it was shot.
“Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is,” tweeted the account, which appears to be linked to QAnon conspiracy theorists. “High School video of ‘Sandy’ Ocasio-Cortez.”
The video was reportedly filmed for Boston University’s Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground.
Prior to her latest video, Ocasio-Cortez talked to The Hill about the college video, saying that “it is not normal for elected officials to have a reputation for dancing well and I’m happy to be one.”
“It is unsurprising to me that Republicans would think having fun should be disqualifying or illegal,” she said in response to some negative reactions from conservatives.