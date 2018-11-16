Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Captions Instagram Stories From D.C. For The Deaf Community

U.S. Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is working to better serve all constituents by providing information from Congress in a more accessible way.

The newly elected congresswoman for New York’s 14th District tweeted on Friday that she utilizes video editing apps that provide captions to her live Instagram videos, as a way to better serve people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“Advocates for the deaf community hit me up to connect me with tools (i.e. Clipomatic) to better serve all of us,” she wrote in response to a Twitter user who took note of her captions.

“Thanks to them, I now caption all my IG stories so our deaf brothers and sisters can follow along too.”

Ocasio-Cortez made history earlier this month becoming the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

The soon-to-be member has already hit the ground running by encouraging Democratic leadership to champion the “Green New Deal,” a plan to combat climate change.