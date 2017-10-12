Alexz Johnson Releases The Making of A Stranger Time Documentary.

As an artist myself, I’ve always been interested in the creative process of others. What inspires them? How do they turn that inspiration into words - and most importantly, how do they turn those words into something that inspires others?

Alexz Johnson has been inspiring me for more than half my life now and whenever I get the chance to help spread her message, I leap at it. It's my way of getting to say "Thank you," to someone who's gotten me through some pretty dark times in my life. A few months ago, I was given the opportunity to review Alexz's third album, A Stranger Time, and to say the least, I was enthralled. It was relevant and raw, and touched on so many things I was feeling about the state of time we're living in that I still have it rotating on my daily playlist.

Now, she’s letting her listeners get a deeper look at the album, and her creative process, with a documentary titled: The Making of A Stranger Time.

Breezy Baldwin Alexz Johnson

“Unintentionally I think, in a positive way, this album has become a bit of a darker record than anything I’ve done” Johnson confesses. “There are protest songs, and life and death and love - it really is kind of an all encompassing representation of my journey so far as an artist. Nothing was overthought, everything was just very authentic.”

The album, which consists of 9 songs (10, if you purchase the vinyl) really does hit a nerve with listeners, especially those sensitive to what’s happening, not only in America - but around the globe. “I really think it’s just a testament for where we are in the world,” she continues. “I can’t help but write what I feel and see. But there’s light too. I’m pulling from a lot of amazing things in my life right now.”

This is the second documentary Johnson has released (the first followed her Skipping Stones Tour in 2012) and at eight minutes and fifty-two seconds tells the story of, as the title suggests, how the album came to be. It not only includes recording sessions, but also conversations and insights Johnson has with the musicians and producer who helped make A Stranger Time a reality.

Breezy Baldwin Alexz and the team behind A Stranger Time

“I believe having the ability to make music is a blessing,” Johnson states. “But I also believe that it isn’t heart surgery or brain surgery, but emotionally, I know, that in my life, I know that music has helped me through hard times.”

Released in black and white, the film was shot, directed, and edited by photographer Breezy Baldwin (who also took the images used for the record) and gives a very intimate view into Johnson’s process as an writer and recording artist. It’s short, but interesting and reveals Johnson for what I (and most of her fans) already knew her to be: a down-to-earth, kind-hearted soul trying to make the world a better place through music.

“Obviously this is a very frustrating, scary, and emotional time right now,” she says. “I think it’s my obligation to use my passion and gifts towards elevating, in any way I can, somebody’s spirit. And that’s really what this record is for me: It’s just my experiences and my story and people around me - it’s kind of like a compilation of all that, and if this can move somebody - then awesome. That's where my gifts are. That’s where my passion is - and if I can bring that to the table, then, that in itself, is a huge blessing.”