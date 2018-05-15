Cheetah Print-Wearing Ali Wong Mini-Me Throws Down On The Dance Floor

Looks like Ali Wong has a mini-me, and she’s a BAWSS on the dance floor.

Inspired by the comedian’s new Netflix special “Hard Knock Wife,” which premiered on Sunday, 12-year-old Nicole Laeno burned down the dance floor with her routine to Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” (Remix) ― all the while wearing Wong’s signature cheetah print dress and quirky red frames.

A post shared by Nicole Laeno (@nicolelaeno) on May 13, 2018 at 7:59am PDT

She S L A Y E D, amirite?

Nicole’s talents were even recognized by the fierce comedy queen herself, who shared the dance routine on her personal Instagram account. And that means a lot ― after all, Wong is somewhat of an expert on breakin’ it down, herself.

A post shared by Ali Wong (@aliwong) on Apr 13, 2018 at 9:23am PDT