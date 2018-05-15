ASIAN VOICES
05/15/2018 05:09 pm ET

Cheetah Print-Wearing Ali Wong Mini-Me Throws Down On The Dance Floor

We're screaming.
headshot
By Kimberly Yam

Looks like Ali Wong has a mini-me, and she’s a BAWSS on the dance floor. 

Inspired by the comedian’s new Netflix special “Hard Knock Wife,” which premiered on Sunday, 12-year-old Nicole Laeno burned down the dance floor with her routine to Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” (Remix) ― all the while wearing Wong’s signature cheetah print dress and quirky red frames. 

A post shared by Nicole Laeno (@nicolelaeno) on

She S L A Y E D, amirite? 

Nicole’s talents were even recognized by the fierce comedy queen herself, who shared the dance routine on her personal Instagram account. And that means a lot ― after all, Wong is somewhat of an expert on breakin’ it down, herself. 

A post shared by Ali Wong (@aliwong) on

Now, can these two do a collab? 

headshot
Kimberly Yam
Asian Voices Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Ali Wong
Cheetah Print-Wearing Ali Wong Mini-Me Throws Down On The Dance Floor
CONVERSATIONS