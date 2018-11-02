This Spot-On Ali Wong Stand-Up Parody Is A Labor Of Love

We need to lie down.

New York City comedian Joon Chung released a belly-laugh-inducing Ali Wong parody entitled “Third Trimester,” a clip that imagines what Wong’s third Netflix special would look like.

Honestly, if Wong has a follow-up special that looks anything like this one, we’re so in.

“I didn’t want more kids. But Netflix said I had to be pregnant. And mama gotta make more money,” Chung says into his mic, cackling. #Ded.

For the video, Chung ― who co-wrote the piece with Manny Rondon and Michael Bryk ― nails Wong’s raunchy punchlines and shameless dance moves. He’s even got an outfit worthy of becoming next year’s Halloween costume for every Asian-American chick out there.

Chung told HuffPost that, after noticing Wong was pregnant for both of her comedy specials, “the parody was just staring me right in the face. The rule of three!”

“Ali in those specials is such a character. Her dress! Her dance moves! Her stories about eating butt!” he said. “If I only hit two out of three of those, people would’ve still laughed. That’s credit to Ali for making her comedy so distinct and funny.”

Chung also said that with Wong’s rise and visibility in the entertainment space, he felt that there’s finally “someone from this generation I can impersonate.”

“I’m just glad we now have an updated Asian reference in pop culture who isn’t a vicious dictator,” he said.

To be clear, the parody was made out of serious love for Wong. Chung first watched Wong’s standup at a New York bar show when he began his own comedy career. Back then, he says, she was “a force” and has since loved her specials as well.

As a Wong fan, he has a special shoutout for the beloved creator of the #traphisass method.