An upcoming Netflix series just nabbed two of the fiercest comedians out there.

The streaming service recently announced that Ali Wong will join the cast of the animated comedy “Tuca & Bertie” and will play main character Bertie, an anxious, daydreaming 30-year-old songbird.

Wong will join co-star with Tiffany Haddish, who is already slated to voice cocky, carefree toucan Tuca, also in her thirties. TBH, we cannot think of a better dream team.

The show will follow the friendship between the two “bird women,” who live in the same apartment building. The 10-episode series is created by “Bojack Horseman” production designer Lisa Hanawalt.

Both stars have several projects on the horizon. Wong’s standup special, “Hard Knock Wife,” will premiere on Mother’s Day, May 13, and will tackle the ups and downs of motherhood. This summer, Wong will be shooting a Netflix romantic comedy in which she stars opposite “Fresh Off The Boat” actor Randall Park.