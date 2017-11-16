Actress Alia Shawkat showed off some of her old sketches of President Donald Trump on Wednesday’s “Late Show.”

The “Arrested Development” star, who plays Maeby Fünke on the hit comedy, told host Stephen Colbert that she began drawing the then-businessman around six years ago.

“I was obsessed with him and just kept drawing his face,” said Shawkat. “I was just kind of obsessed with like the nature of his skin, and like how everything seemed to be like a balloon shooting out of it.”

“He was perfect for these like sketchy, angry, ink-based drawings,” she added, before agreeing with Colbert that Trump looked “hastily put together.”

Shawkat also dished on the new season of “Arrested Development,” and how it had been altered by Trump’s presidency.