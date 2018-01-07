Alianza Nacional de Campesinas President Attends the Golden Globes with Award Winning Actress Laura Dern in Solidarity to End Sexual Violence

Monica Ramírez and Laura Dern

“We are incredibly honored to take part in this historic moment. It marks the beginning of the end of forcing women to endure violence in silence, to accept less than what they are worth and to believe that they will be alone if they dare to speak out. TIME’S UP on the imbalance of power,” said Laura Dern.

The TIME’S UP campaign was created in the fall of 2017 following public disclosures by women workers in their industry about the workplace sexual violence against them committed by powerful industry colleagues during their career. On November 10, 2017, Alianza published an open-letter in Time Magazine addressed to women workers in the entertainment industry, acknowledging their shared experience of suffering from wide-spread workplace sexual violence, and the paralyzing fear that triggers silence. On January 1, 2018, the TIME’S UP campaign responded to Alianza’s letter and announced their decision to create the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund to help individuals across all industries who experience sexual misconduct, including assault, abuse or harassment, to find legal representation. The campaign has also announced additional initiatives that it is launching to address this problem and promote equity for all people.

Farmworker women have been organizing against workplace sexual violence for over three decades. Ramírez and other members of Alianza are trailblazers on this issue who have engaged in significant policy advocacy, developed important tools, and accrued years of experience organizing to address and prevent this issue, not to mention support victims and survivors of violence and gender discrimination.