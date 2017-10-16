Alibaba, SoftBank Take on Google and Amazon in India’s Mobile Payment Market

(Yicai Global) Oct. 16 -- Alphabet Inc.’s [NASDAQ:GOOG] Google, Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] and Indian fintech brand Paytm, backed by China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. [NYSE:BABA] and SoftBank Group Corp. [TYO:9984] are in fierce competition within the mobile payment market on the subcontinent.

The firms have all launched news apps and e-wallets in India and formed their own partnerships in a bid to beat out competition in the country, a recent report by venture capital firm CB Insights shows.

There is a general market belief that the Indian government’s decision to abolish large-denomination banknotes last year has led to a major opportunity for development of mobile payments. As smartphones become more popular in the country, Indians are growing accustomed to mobile payments. One key development in the country was the release of the United Payments Interface last year. The interface is a payment system that allows two individuals with bank accounts to instantly transfer money to each other with a single identifier.

Indian consumers mainly trade in two ways. One is through fintech companies’ e-wallets and bank licenses, and the other is the use of UPI-based apps and traditional bank accounts, the CB Insights report shows. The country’s mobile payment market was worth USD50 billion last year, and will reach USD500 billion by 2020, according to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers.