Alice Branton of Trivedi Effect Featured Speaker at Business Expert Forum at Harvard Faculty Club

Alice Branton, CEO of Trivedi Global, Inc. was a featured speaker at the annual thought leaders’ conference, Business Expert Forum at the Harvard Faculty Club. These thought leaders include CEOs, dignitaries, professionals, best-selling authors, technical and medical experts from around the world.

Her speech at Harvard was about the revolutionary research on the Trivedi Effect and its application for anti-aging.

“Your health is your true wealth. If you have your health then you can create anything. You can create that new business venture that you want to do and you are available to your family to be the best parent and spouse you can be,” said Branton.

Optimal levels of health and well-being are essential for a high-quality life.

With all the advancement in medical science, pharmaceutical drugs, dietary and nutritional supplements, disease and chronic disorders are endemic and quality of life is sub-optimal.

Some people have moved towards a new approach that involves regular health checkups and screenings to monitor health parameters before they encounter a critical or chronic issue. Others complement these by consuming a variety of superfoods and nutraceutical supplements with the hopes to boost health. The truth is that most of the supplements you are taking are not bioavailable, they are only absorbed by your body at levels of zero percent to three percent.

“The solution,” Branton said, ”is Life Force. Life Force, the energy harnessed from the sun and converted by our body’s into D3. Vitamin D3 is vital for all cell to cell and organ to organ communication throughout the body. It’s like the electricity that powers your house.”

“There are two choices to get more vitamin D3.Through natural sunlight or supplements. The only factor and true solution for optimal health is to boost the ability to harness Life Force in people,“ she said.

In her 30’s, Alice’s health started to deteriorate. She was a collegiate athlete and was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder: Graves’ disease. This led to radiation treatment to kill her thyroid.

She later met Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, founder of the Trivedi Effect. He has demonstrated over the last twenty years the impact of harnessing, transmitting and infusing Life Force energy on any living organism to induce transformation for optimal health and wellness.

Under his guidance Alice realized her natural gift, the ability to harness Life Force from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to alter their characteristics, transform their behavior and enhance their function.

She is a true living example of the power of Life Force. In May 2017 at forty-six years of age, a comprehensive full-body digital X-ray analysis revealed that she has no signs of degeneration and remarkably has a functioning growing cartilage as well as significant bone mineralization that is indicative of a healthy twenty-five years old woman.