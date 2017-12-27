Alice from Alice Hair

Alice, the owner, has clearly found her passion. She immigrated to America from Northern Ireland with $200 in her pocket several years ago, before going to beauty school. She luckily won the green card lottery and then her whole life changed. Over the last several years she has been here, she has become a top notch hair stylist who can color, cut, and give you many helpful tips to follow to keep your hair vibrant and happy.

A few tips I wanted to share from Alice herself. She recommends sleeping on silk pillow cases (not cotton), so that they are more gentle on the hair. She highly suggests that silk is worth the investment. Every 5-6 weeks she recommends getting a gloss on your hair because it will freshen it up perfectly. If you have fine hair, like me, then a hair cut every 8 weeks is necessary. Alice promises that getting trims often will actually help your hair grow faster, the more you cut it so you get rid of the dead ends! When blowing out your hair, she recommends using a nozzle for your hair dryer so the heat it directed and not too hot. When I told her I was spending the holidays in the sun, she made sure I was using shampoo with SPF. She also recommends not going to bed with wet hair, as it dries the scalp out. And, a habit I promised her I was going to start immediately, is starting to comb my hair while I have conditioner in it to make sure it gets on every strand. I already feel the difference with my hair and couldn't be more grateful I got to meet Alice and let her work her magic. For a reliable, neighborhood, great salon, Alice is your woman — and Alice Hair is your place.