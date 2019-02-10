Twitter Is Fallin' For Alicia Keys As 2019 Grammys Host

Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys thrilled as host of the 2019 Grammy Awards, and people on social media were celebrating her positive vibes.

The singer-songwriter opened Sunday night’s show by bringing out four influential women: former first lady Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez.

“Tonight we celebrate the greatness in each other,” Keys said onstage.

Obama celebrated the “one and only” songstress in a post published to Instagram on Sunday.

“I was thrilled to be there for the one and only @aliciakeys at the #GRAMMYs,” Obama wrote in part. “She is one of the most genuine, caring, and thoughtful people I know—there’s no one better to help us all celebrate the unifying power of music!”

People on Twitter have shared in on the love for Keys.

Alicia Keys is genuinely complimenting everyone and being an overwhelming force of love and positivity at the #GRAMMYs and I'm like pic.twitter.com/tdrI7SJEtx — Risa Pappas (@RisaPappas) February 11, 2019

.@aliciakeys hosting the Grammys is the exact kind of positivity we needed this year❣️ — jacqueline lee (@jaayquelline) February 11, 2019

I LOVE @aliciakeys as the grammy host. So positive and warm and feel good! The kundalini jumped out! I feel cradled — ZOLITA (@zolitaofficial) February 11, 2019

You might wanna go watch what I’m bout to do on the Grammys…. RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/M3hGEFWzze — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) February 11, 2019

During the show, Keys skillfully sang a melody of songs – playing two pianos at the same time nonetheless. Her performance sent Twitter abuzz.

ALICIA FREAKING KEYS. — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) February 11, 2019

I don’t know if there is a God, but if there is, she listens to Alicia Keys. #blownaway #Grammys⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/4uzJi6GbSt — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) February 11, 2019

Last month, the 15-time Grammy winner announced her hosting gig by sharing an adorable video of her receiving a phone call about hosting the award show weeks prior.