Alicia Silverstone And Husband Christopher Jarecki Separate

“Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone and husband Christopher Jarecki have split, apparently ending their 13-year marriage and decades-long relationship, People reported Monday. They share a 6-year-old son Bear Blu.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years,” Silverstone’s rep told news outlets. “They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.”

Silverstone and musician-actor Jarecki, both 41, wed in June 2005 at Lake Tahoe, California.

USA Today noted that the pair “went vegan together,” helping to spawn Silverstone’s second act as the cookbook author of “The Kind Diet” in 2009 and “The Kind Mama” in 2014.

Silverstone, who has a leading role in the Paramount Network’s “American Woman,” also has campaigned for animal rights. She appeared nude for a 2016 PETA billboard ad in which she declared, “I’d rather go naked than wear wool.”

Silverstone in recent days has been tweeting about a Hawaiian vacation with her son, without mentioning Jarecki or her split with him.

Bear and I on our Hawaiian adventure. My sweet sweet love 💕 https://t.co/ZNjH962szF pic.twitter.com/1lp1SHlBxx — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) February 26, 2018

