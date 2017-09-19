ENTERTAINMENT
09/19/2017

Here's Your First Look At Alicia Vikander As Lara Croft, Tomb Raider

The reboot is out in March.
By Cavan Sieczkowski

Our first look at Alicia Vikander in the role of Lara Croft, Tomb Raider, is here.  

On Monday, the official “Tomb Raider” Twitter account shared the movie’s first poster and a peek at its upcoming trailer, due out Tuesday. In the poster, Vikander is looking as badass as you’d expect (although some cried Photoshop fail).

“I grew up playing the games, and I was thrilled when I was 15 and I saw the films with Angelina Jolie,” the star told The Hollywood Reporter last week at the Toronto International Film Festival. “She really made her into an icon with those films.” 

Jolie’s “Tomb Raider” hit theaters back in 2001. The revived version is due out March 16. 

Photos of her on set leaked back in February. 

In the trailer preview, Vikander does some serious action shots. A background in dance helped her prepare for the physically tolling role, according to Entertainment Weekly. 

“For one action scene, we used the London venue for Olympic rafting,” she said. “They threw me down that river — with my hands tied — about 50 times. I didn’t need to act, just react!”

Go, girl. 

