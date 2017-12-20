WEIRD NEWS
Some Think An Alien Space Probe Just Passed Earth And Deliberately Ignored Us

Maybe they took one look at Earth and said, "Nope!"
By Ed Mazza

If ’Oumuamua is an alien probe or spacecraft, it’s doing a pretty good job of hiding it.

Breakthrough Listen, which has been scanning the first-known interstellar asteroid for signs of alien technology, said it hasn’t found anything yet.  

“Breakthrough Listen’s first analysis of ’Oumuamua, the mysterious cigar-shaped object speeding through the solar system, finds no evidence of intelligent life,” the organization said on Facebook. “But observations continue.”

That silence has people more than a little suspicious. Some have taken to social media to wonder if maybe there were aliens involved, but after a quick scan of Earth, they simply decided to keep going:

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
