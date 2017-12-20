Some Think An Alien Space Probe Just Passed Earth And Deliberately Ignored Us

If ’Oumuamua is an alien probe or spacecraft, it’s doing a pretty good job of hiding it.
Breakthrough Listen, which has been scanning the first-known interstellar asteroid for signs of alien technology, said it hasn’t found anything yet.
“Breakthrough Listen’s first analysis of ’Oumuamua, the mysterious cigar-shaped object speeding through the solar system, finds no evidence of intelligent life,” the organization said on Facebook. “But observations continue.”
That silence has people more than a little suspicious. Some have taken to social media to wonder if maybe there were aliens involved, but after a quick scan of Earth, they simply decided to keep going:
