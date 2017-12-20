Some Think An Alien Space Probe Just Passed Earth And Deliberately Ignored Us

If ’Oumuamua is an alien probe or spacecraft, it’s doing a pretty good job of hiding it.

Breakthrough Listen, which has been scanning the first-known interstellar asteroid for signs of alien technology, said it hasn’t found anything yet.

“Breakthrough Listen’s first analysis of ’Oumuamua, the mysterious cigar-shaped object speeding through the solar system, finds no evidence of intelligent life,” the organization said on Facebook. “But observations continue.”

That silence has people more than a little suspicious. Some have taken to social media to wonder if maybe there were aliens involved, but after a quick scan of Earth, they simply decided to keep going:

Any self-respecting alien who got a call from Earth right now would screen it. #Oumuamua — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) December 14, 2017

"Where are we now?"

"Just heading past Earth, sir."

"Oh shit! Turn off engines, turn off everything!"

"...Ok."

*Ship powers down*

"Sir, we're being hailed by the humans."

"Don't reply."

"They seem to want to make contact-"

"Don't. Reply."#Oumuamua #GiantSpaceRock #totallyaliens pic.twitter.com/AjMc6fAdzP — Amy Sutton (@TheLadyAmelia) December 12, 2017

After monitoring our television signals, the aliens on the probe urgently switched to radio silence, hoping to slink away without being noticed. — Gerry Manacsa (@gerrym) December 16, 2017

Message from #Oumuamua:



“Greetings humans. We are a peaceful people from a nearby star System passing through offering to teach you about our free energy technology, money-free sharing-based economy, and universal healthcare..//“



*signal lost*



Humans: “Just a stupid rock.” — PEACEFUL GAMER (@PeacefulGamer) December 14, 2017

Good god, please don't let Trump be the one to make first contact! #Oumuamua https://t.co/QRRqWViL71 — Doug Burton (@dougburton_) December 11, 2017

#aliens we will be informed that our planet has been scheduled for demolition 2 make way for an intergalactic superhighway. #Oumuamua — Vincent (@fireondemand1) December 14, 2017

Maybe the crew on #Oumuamua have realised that Earth is like the solar systems no go neighbourhood and have simply rolled up their windows... — Dan (@BelovedGhast) December 14, 2017