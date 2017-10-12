Align to Create More Flow in Your Life and Work

A year ago, I wrote about a summer weekend I spent with three great college classmates (and our families). In the article, I reflected on the fact that despite my friends’ stellar educations and accomplishments, they were all disengaged and disenchanted with their professional lives.

What I didn’t mention in the article is that we all love to run. During that summer weekend, we spent time running, which as parents simply meant that we could have a conversation and not be interrupted. Our runs and talks went deep. We reunited again this past August to run, talk, and catch up. It was inspiring to see the changes that had unfolded in their lives over the past twelve months and how all of them had started to discover flow.

Realigning with Personal Priorities

One of my friends, a doctor, had changed jobs. While he considered it a lateral shift to a better work environment within a healthier organization, some might look at his resume and perceive it as a “step back.” For everyone who loves and respects him, this new job and the decision to take it was a massive step forward. My friends cares about his patients and profession but was burnt out. Choosing happiness, a better work environment, and the opportunity to be more present for his family were all signs of progress.

So, how did he do it? Our discussion revealed that his decision was simply based on gaining clarity about what really matters. Deeply considering what he could control and what he could not control, had put him back in the driver’s seat. I was most struck by the fact that he had stopped focusing on “climbing the ladder” and started to focus on how to have a great life, but it was clear to me that he had sacrificed nothing professional in the process. He was in flow at work and in his life and in a stronger location to take on new challenges.

Realigning with Professional Goals

My other dear friend, also a doctor, is still in the same job she had last year, but has made three significant shifts within her responsibilities to feel more in flow. First, she is spending more time in a satellite clinic doing work where she feels in control and can see her impact on patients. Second, she has fortuitously taken on more training of new residents and is feeling inspired and engaged by her interactions. Third, her employer has agreed to pay her for time off the clock engaged in learning and growing activities.

Realigning to Scale Up

My third friend and running partner spent the year launching a new business. Although the learning curve has been intense, he feels alive and more engaged than he has been in years. Last year, he was a burnt-out mid-career academic on sabbatical wondering what was next for him. This year, he was deep into a new cycle of learning and growing—one that promises to change his career on innumerable levels.

As someone who spends a lot of time thinking and writing about flow, my friends’ journeys over the past year were naturally of interest to me. Flow, after all, is ultimately about identifying your priorities and ensuring everything you do is aligned with your goals. I was proud and thrilled to see my close friends finding flow, but I couldn’t help but notice how different their discoveries of flow had been.

Last August, all three of my friends were burnt out, disengaged, and struggling at work. This summer, they had all arrived in a new location, but not by taking the same route. One chose to step back to realign with his family, another chose to stay put and seek out new opportunities in her current workplace, and the third set off on a new journey by launching a business. What they had in common was one simple thing: They all had taken time out to identify their priorities, create clear goals, and then align their work with these goals. Their journeys to flow were by no means a one-size-fits all experience, but as we ran along a country road catching up on the past year, it was clear to me that all their journeys were bringing more joy to them at work and in life.